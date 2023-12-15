The Evolution of Online Video: From Bedroom Vlogs to Car TikToks

In the early days of YouTube, the world was captivated the story of Bree Avery, a teenage girl who vlogged about her seemingly ordinary life. However, as her videos became more bizarre and outrageous, it was revealed that Bree was actually a fictional character portrayed an actress named Jessica Lee Rose. This revelation marked the first viral scandal on YouTube and highlighted the potential of the platform for storytelling.

Fast forward almost two decades later, and we now find ourselves immersed in the world of TikTok, where short microvlogs dominate our feeds. Interestingly, the backdrop for these videos has shifted from the familiar bedroom setting to the interior of cars. The transition from bedrooms to cars as the preferred filming location is a reflection of the changing times and the way we consume content.

Creators like James Corden popularized the concept of filming in cars with his iconic carpool karaoke series. Today, TikTok creators like vocal coach Cheryl Porter and food reviewer Keith Lee continue this trend producing their content within the confines of their vehicles. The car backdrop offers them privacy, good lighting, and eliminates interruptions from roommates or family members.

According to cultural critic and lecturer Nathan Ma, the prevalence of car TikToks is driven the desire to appear casual and spontaneous while creating content. However, the reality is that these videos are often rehearsed, scripted, or filmed in multiple takes. The aesthetic of the format is intentionally designed to give the impression that the creator is simply sharing their thoughts while going about their daily routine.

The shift from bedroom vlogs to car TikToks also indicates a movement from private to public spaces. In the early days of YouTube, bedrooms served as personal havens where creators could confide in their audience in a confessional-like manner. These videos allowed for a sense of intimacy and authenticity. However, as vlogging became more mainstream, the concept of authenticity became overplayed, leading creators to seek new settings that convey a more casual and nonchalant vibe.

While the bedroom vlog allowed for in-depth discussions and personal reflections, the car TikTok is often characterized quick and dirty content. This change in style caters to the ever-decreasing attention span of online audiences. However, whether filmed in a bedroom or a car, the essence of online video remains the same – an opportunity for creators to share their stories and connect with others.

As technology and social media continue to evolve, so does the way we consume and create content. The transition from bedroom vlogs to car TikToks is just one example of how online video formats adapt to the changing tastes and preferences of audiences. Whether it’s a homemade confessional or a casual TikTok rant, the power of online video lies in its ability to captivate, entertain, and connect people from all corners of the world.