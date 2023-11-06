New and Innovative Storage Solution: Discover the Hidden Storage Pit in the IKEA MALM Bed

When it comes to storage beds, it’s common to think of designs with built-in side drawers or shelves. The popular budget-friendly furniture brand, IKEA, is particularly renowned for its smart and space-saving solutions, such as the widely-loved MALM bed frame. However, a recent TikTok video has taken the internet storm, showcasing a surprising twist on this IKEA favorite.

In a viral video user @tlffffff, her minimalist white MALM bed takes center stage. With a voice-over, she encourages viewers to invest in furniture with storage capabilities. What follows is an unexpected revelation—the entire mattress lifts up to unveil a massive storage pit beneath. Unlike the traditional style of the MALM bed, this iteration features a spacious storage compartment built right into the base.

With this unique design, the possibilities for organizing your belongings are endless. The hidden pit can accommodate extra bedding, linens, out-of-season clothing, shoes, and much more. The original TikTok poster even testifies to having used this MALM bed for over three years across multiple apartments, emphasizing its value in optimizing small space. As she says, “Living in a studio, optimizing space is everything, so to have a piece of furniture like this has been priceless.”

Convenience is another key advantage of the MALM storage bed. The built-in lever at the bottom allows for seamless opening and closing. Even with the mattress lifted, the bedding and pillows remain perfectly in place. Unlike traditional drawer-style storage beds, this innovative design provides easy access and clear visibility of all your belongings in one spot, eliminating the need to rummage through multiple drawers.

Measuring 79 7/8 inches deep and 60 1/4 inches wide, the substantial interior of the MALM bed offers ample space for organization. You can further enhance the storage options incorporating small baskets or containers to divide different items, simplifying your storage system.

This IKEA MALM bed is an ideal solution for small bedrooms, especially if you prefer a discreet-looking storage piece. Despite its functionality, it maintains a simple silhouette that effortlessly blends with any design scheme. Available in black or white, and in full/double or queen sizes, the MALM bed allows you to style your space according to your preferences while providing a hidden storage solution.

FAQ

1. Can I use the storage pit for other purposes?

Certainly! The storage pit in the IKEA MALM bed can be utilized to store a variety of items, including extra bedding, linens, out-of-season clothes, shoes, and more. It offers versatile storage options to suit your needs.

2. Is opening and closing the bed a hassle?

Not at all! The MALM storage bed features a built-in lever at the bottom that allows for smooth and easy opening and closing. You can access your belongings with minimal effort and inconvenience.

3. What are the dimensions of the MALM storage bed?

The MALM storage bed measures 79 7/8 inches deep and 60 1/4 inches wide. Its spacious interior provides ample storage space to keep your belongings organized and easily accessible.