Is Drama Afoot on Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise?

Summary: The Ultimate World Cruise on Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas has garnered a massive following on TikTok, with users eagerly anticipating some onboard drama. Dubbed #CruiseTok, the videos on the platform have already reached 2.7 billion views. While this nine-month cruise is not the subject of a reality TV show, TikTok users are envisioning a binge-worthy series with a mix of Love Island and Below Deck. With nearly 700 guests on board, tensions and conflicts are expected in this floating small town. However, so far, passengers seem to be getting along, with some even embracing the TV show vibe. Nevertheless, CruiseTok zealots will be closely watching for any signs of drama.

Exploring the Ultimate World Cruise Cast

Defying expectations, TikTok users have taken it upon themselves to introduce the passengers of the Ultimate World Cruise like characters in a reality show. The cruise, which visits over 60 countries and all seven continents, offers a diverse range of experiences. While the cruise website emphasizes the destinations, CruiseTok enthusiasts are more interested in getting to know the people on board. From influencers and social media professionals to life enthusiasts checking off bucket list items, the ship houses a diverse group of individuals. TikTok has become their platform to give exclusive tours of their rooms and share their plans for staying organized during the nine-month journey.

Hoping for Drama, Waiting for Trouble

Even though the CruiseTok community is eagerly anticipating drama, hoping for a “mutiny” or an “overboard” situation, passengers on the Ultimate World Cruise seem to be getting along remarkably well. In fact, some are leaning into the TV show theme, like content creator Amike Oosthuizen, who posted a reel of her fellow cruisers with the “Friends” theme song playing in the background. The video playfully introduced them as the cast of the Ultimate Real World Cruise. While drama-hungry viewers on land keep a close eye on the cruise, so far, the harmonious atmosphere prevails.