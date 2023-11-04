The Rise of TikTok-Famous Cargo Sweatpants: The Must-Have Fashion Trend of Fall

As the seasons change, so do fashion trends. And TikTok, the popular social media platform, has become a hub for discovering the latest must-have items. Among all the cool home decor and gadgets at Target, the retailer’s trendy clothing selection often gets overlooked. However, TikTok users have recently declared a particular pair of pants as a fall essential: Wild Fable’s cargo sweatpants.

What makes these cargo sweatpants so special? Well, according to TikTok users, they have a high-rise waist and a wide-leg silhouette that result in a flattering fit. But what really sets them apart is their comfort. Made from cotton fleece fabric, these sweatpants are not only stylish but also incredibly cozy.

While TikTok first discovered these pants in August, their popularity has only grown as we transition into the colder months. Creators on the platform rave about how soft and comfortable these pants are, with some even claiming them to be the best pants they own. And with a price tag of $28, it’s hard to resist adding a pair to your wardrobe. Plus, savvy shoppers have noticed that these cargo sweatpants have gone on sale for as low as $15 in the past, making them an even more compelling buy.

The cargo sweatpants come in three different colorways: acid-wash black, light brown, and sage. With sizes ranging from XXS to 4X, they cater to a wide range of body types. However, many shoppers recommend sizing down as they have noticed that the pants tend to run a little big.

As the fashion world embraces comfort and warmth for the colder months, oversized hoodies have also taken center stage on TikTok. These hoodies offer the perfect balance between coziness and style, much like the viral cargo sweatpants. So, it’s no surprise that TikTok users are obsessing over both items.

If you want to join the TikTok fashion frenzy, head to Target and grab a pair of Wild Fable’s cargo sweatpants before they sell out. But be quick, because these TikTok-famous pants won’t stay in stock for long.

FAQs

