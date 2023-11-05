New Trend Emerges on TikTok: Users Spending Big on Digital Gifts

TikTok, the popular social media platform, is taking the e-commerce sector storm with a new trend that could potentially make it a powerhouse in the world of e-commerce. Recent reports indicate that users of the app are now willing to spend significant amounts of money on content produced top creators. In fact, some users are generating their entire income through content found on TikTok.

According to data from The Information, users on the platform spent a staggering $250 million on digital gifts during Q3 alone. These gifts are a form of reward for live streamers who entertain and engage their audiences. This emerging trend is paving the way for TikTok to capitalize on in-stream sales and boost its revenue.

Another noteworthy trend on TikTok is the rise of NPC Streamers, where famous creators encourage viewers to send virtual donations or presents. While this trend may not be long-lasting, it is driving increased user spending on the platform. Once users become more comfortable with spending money in this manner, it is expected that they will also explore other in-stream elements, such as goods and services available through TikTok’s Shops feature.

Furthermore, efforts are being made to enhance the shopping experience on TikTok. In the United Kingdom, for example, the app has highlighted trending products and activated its eCommerce store. The goal is to provide users with a seamless and convenient online shopping experience, including fast delivery, thereby incentivizing them to spend more and explore new areas within the app.

However, TikTok faces a significant obstacle in Western markets. Unlike in Asian nations, where in-stream shopping is widely accepted, Western users are more skeptical about using social media apps as online retail stores. Trust in traditional retail outlets remains higher among Western audiences, posing a challenge for TikTok’s e-commerce ambitions.

While tech giants like Meta and Elon Musk have attempted to enter this domain, they have not achieved the same level of success as their counterparts in Asia. It will be interesting to see how TikTok navigates this hurdle and continues to innovate in the e-commerce space.

