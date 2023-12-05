TikTok: A Tool for Manipulating Global Opinion

In a recent hearing before the US House Select Committee, former Australian security adviser John Garnaut warned that governments are underestimating President Xi Jinping’s ambitions to interfere in elections. While TikTok has been a major focus of concern, Garnaut emphasized that there is still much to learn about Beijing’s ideology and its determination to reshape global public opinion.

Garnaut highlighted the Chinese Communist Party’s obsession with language and discourse, stating that “for the Chinese political system, it’s the primary target. Discourse is the primary battlefield.” This indicates that the party is actively engaged in shaping narratives and controlling information to influence public opinion both domestically and internationally.

The concern over Chinese influence is not limited to the US. It extends to countries such as Australia, where the Turnbull government faced scrutiny over its handling of Chinese interference. With key elections coming up in Taiwan, Indonesia, India, and the United States next year, the fear of foreign interference looms large.

TikTok, as well as other social media networks, has also faced criticism for spreading misinformation during the Hamas-Israel conflict, contributing to a rise in antisemitism. The potential of TikTok to shape the information environment, especially among young Americans, is of particular concern. Its algorithmic capabilities can be exploited to manipulate content and influence public opinion at crucial moments.

Garnaut’s testimony also shed light on other platforms that China is using to influence opinion, including Chinese messaging app WeChat and Hollywood. Additionally, the involvement of high-profile individuals like Elon Musk, who owns X (formerly known as Twitter) and has significant business interests in China, raises concerns about vulnerability to Chinese pressure.

The hearing underscored the need for governments to be more cautious in interpreting messaging from Beijing. Garnaut pointed out the recent meeting between President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, where media reports interpreted it as a positive development. However, Garnaut argued that Beijing had actually pressured Biden to support reunification with Taiwan, positioning the United States as a provocateur.

As the hearing concluded, concerns remained about the potential of TikTok and other platforms to be used as tools for manipulating global opinion. Governments worldwide will need to address these challenges and develop comprehensive strategies to safeguard democratic processes and protect the integrity of elections.