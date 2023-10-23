TikTok Challenges €345 Million Privacy Fine in High Court

TikTok has been granted permission the High Court to challenge a €345 million fine imposed the Data Protection Commission (DPC). The DPC fined TikTok for allegedly failing to protect children’s privacy on its social media platform. The investigation focused on how TikTok’s privacy settings and features complied with the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

The DPC initiated the probe in September 2021, specifically looking into the processing of personal data of individuals under the age of 18. It also examined the verification steps for users under 13 years old in relation to the processing of personal data and whether these measures complied with Ireland’s obligations under the GDPR.

TikTok’s Irish-based subsidiary, TikTok Technologies Limited, has filed for a judicial review, seeking various orders and declarations against the DPC, Ireland, and the Attorney General. The company argues that the DPC’s decisions and findings are flawed, unconstitutional, and violate its rights, including the right to a fair hearing.

TikTok also challenges the compatibility of certain sections of the 2018 Data Protection Act, which grants individuals rights and control over their own data, with the Constitution and the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union. Additionally, TikTok seeks a declaration that sections of the 2018 Act and the EU’s GDPR are incompatible with the Charter and the European Convention on Human Rights.

If necessary, TikTok requests an order to refer certain preliminary issues in the case to the Court of Justice of the European Union for determination.

Represented Declan McGrath SC and Emily Egan-McGrath SC, TikTok argues that the DPC acted beyond its powers, made errors in law, and considered irrelevant factors in reaching its decision. The company also claims that the DPC’s decision was made without fair procedures, due process, and respect for TikTok’s constitutional rights. It alleges that the DPC unlawfully expanded the scope of its inquiry into the platform’s activities.

Furthermore, TikTok argues that it was not granted an oral hearing and that the DPC failed to provide the platform with its provisional views regarding GDPR breaches. The company deems the imposed fine to be disproportionate.

Ms. Justice Niamh Hyland granted TikTok leave to bring the case on an ex parte basis. The matter has been adjourned to a date in December, and TikTok has been permitted to seek a stay on the fine, if necessary.

Sources:

– Data Protection Commission

– General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

– 2018 Data Protection Act

– Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union

– European Convention on Human Rights