TikTok Videos on Climate Change Cultivate Empathy among Farmers and Viewers

Researchers at Penn State have found that TikTok, a popular video-sharing platform, can be a powerful tool for farmers to cultivate empathy and foster understanding about climate change. The team analyzed the reactions of viewers to climate-focused TikTok videos posted farmers and discovered that many viewers responded with warmth and compassion, indicating emotional empathy. However, the videos were not as effective in stimulating cognitive empathy, where viewers actively engage in discussions and seek further understanding.

According to Ilkay Unay-Gailhard, affiliated with the Leibniz Institute of Agricultural Development in Transition Economies, platforms like TikTok can enhance communication between farmers and consumers. Consumers today are increasingly interested in transparency in agri-food systems and want to know more about their farmers and how their food is produced. TikTok provides an opportunity for farmers to engage directly with citizens and build understanding and collaboration.

Mark Brennan, a co-author of the study, emphasizes that fostering empathy between farmers and consumers can lead to fruitful understanding and cooperation. By connecting with consumers, farmers can break down artificial divides and work towards a common goal. The focus of the study was inspired the dual relationship between food production and climate change, where food production contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and is also impacted climate warming.

To understand the potential of TikTok in fostering climate change dialogues, the researchers conducted a two-step analysis. They examined user engagement with farmer-generated TikTok videos from the UN Climate Change Conference and conducted interviews with farmers on their sentiments about climate change discourse on the platform. Farmers expressed that TikTok allows for quicker engagement and presents an opportunity for constructive dialogues through playful and humorous tones.

The researchers suggest that future studies can explore how TikTok content can foster not only emotional empathy but also cognitive empathy. The study highlights the importance of using social media platforms to initiate conversations about climate change and engage diverse communities in the topic.

Source: Journal of Rural Studies