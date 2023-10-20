Isabel LaRosa, TikTok Star and Singer, Returns Home to Annapolis to Film Video

Isabel LaRosa, a breakout star on TikTok with over half a million followers, recently returned to her hometown of Annapolis to film a music video as part of TikTok’s “Elevate” program. LaRosa, accompanied her brother Thomas on guitar, performed an acoustic set at the iconic Double T Diner. The performance was recorded a TikTok film crew and is set to be released soon.

LaRosa, who grew up in Annapolis and attended local schools, is one of six musicians selected for TikTok’s “Elevate” program. The program aims to support artists in finding long-term success in the music industry. LaRosa’s music regularly garners hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of views on TikTok.

The singer’s journey to success on TikTok wasn’t always smooth sailing. She struggled to gain traction for over a year, which was demoralizing for her. However, her fortunes turned with the release of the song “HAUNTED,” which received a tremendous response from TikTok users. Following the success of that single, LaRosa signed to Slumbo Labs/RCA Records.

LaRosa’s music has a distinct alt- or dark-pop sound, drawing inspiration from artists like Melanie Martinez, the Weeknd, and the Neighbourhood. Her songs often explore the complexities of relationships. LaRosa and her brother Thomas, who also collaborates with her on songs, continue to write and perform together.

The rise of the LaRosa siblings to internet fame has been surreal for their father, Christopher LaRosa. They are not only finding success on TikTok but are also touring with artists like Tom Odell and Nessa Barrett.

(Source: Not provided)