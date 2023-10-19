TikTok Announces Move to New Dublin Offices

TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media platform, has informed its Dublin-based employees that they will be relocating to the company’s newly acquired offices at the Sorting Office in the city’s south docklands starting in December. The move will be a gradual process, with different teams transitioning to the new location over several months.

The Sorting Office, which offers ample space to accommodate up to 2,000 people, will serve as the primary workspace for TikTok’s employees in Dublin. According to the company’s return-to-office policy introduced in July, employees will be required to work from the Sorting Office three days per week. However, certain teams may be expected to work up to five days per week, depending on their roles.

TikTok’s decision to occupy the Sorting Office follows its agreement on a 15-year lease for the property about two years ago. The building, situated on Cardiff Lane, was developed the Marlet Property Group and M&G Investments, with ownership held Mapletree Investments, headquartered in Singapore.

This move marks an important milestone for TikTok’s presence in Dublin, highlighting the company’s commitment to long-term growth and expansion. With the Sorting Office serving as the central hub for its Dublin-based operations, TikTok’s employees will have a modern and spacious workspace in the city’s vibrant docklands area.

