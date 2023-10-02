TikTokers Share Experiences Growing Up in “Birthday” or “Non-Birthday” Families

Many TikTokers are opening up about their experiences growing up in either “birthday” or “non-birthday” families. In a TikTok video that has gained 1.7 million views, user Sam Hart (@thesam_show) explained the differences between these two types of families.

According to Hart, a “birthday family” is one that treats birthdays as significant and elaborate celebrations. From the moment the birthday person wakes up until they go to sleep, the entire day is dedicated to celebrating them. In Hart’s own experience, she would be woken up her mom and enjoy a special breakfast with balloons and gifts. Throughout the day, everyone in her family would make her feel incredibly special.

On the other hand, a “non-birthday family” treats birthdays as just another day with minimal celebration. Romantic partners who grew up in non-birthday families often have low expectations for their own birthdays and may not understand the importance of extravagant celebrations. This difference in upbringing can sometimes cause confusion and conflict in adult relationships.

One potential downside of growing up in a birthday family is the realization that not everyone in the world will care about your birthday as much as your family does. This can lead to disappointment and sadness as an adult when birthdays don’t meet the same level of excitement and celebration.

However, some TikTokers expressed gratitude for coming from non-birthday families, as they found the idea of elaborate birthday celebrations overwhelming. They prefer a more low-key approach and just want to relax on their special day.

TikToker Kamilah Michelle advised individuals from birthday families not to rely solely on their partners to make their birthdays significant. Instead, she encouraged them to take the lead on any celebrations that are important to them and find a balance between their own expectations and their partner’s views on birthdays.

The debate between birthday and non-birthday families highlights the different ways in which individuals were raised and how these experiences can impact their adult lives and relationships. Some TikTokers even expressed their intention to create a birthday family of their own when they have children in the future.

In conclusion, the discussion on TikTok about birthday and non-birthday families sheds light on the varying expectations surrounding birthdays and how these expectations can affect relationships and personal experiences. It’s important to find a balance between celebrating birthdays in a way that feels meaningful to each individual while also considering the preferences and experiences of their partners and loved ones.

