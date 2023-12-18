Older Influencers Sharing Wisdom and Building Online Followings on TikTok

In recent years, Google has been the go-to platform for people seeking answers to their burning questions. However, a new trend is emerging – people are now turning to TikTok for answers. Surprisingly, it’s not just the younger generation that is becoming influential on the platform; middle-aged individuals are also using their life experience to build substantial online followings.

Ann Russell, a 60-year-old influencer, has gained popularity on TikTok sharing her wisdom and experiences. Known as “that English cleaner lady” or a “very middle-class English old bag,” she provides valuable advice on cleaning techniques to her 2.5 million followers. Russell also uses the platform to talk about her personal journey with cancer and share insights about her treatment.

This shift highlights the diversity of content and knowledge available on TikTok. Previously, the platform was primarily associated with Generation Z, but now it has become a space for people of all ages to share their expertise and connect with others.

Russell’s success on TikTok demonstrates the power of relatability and authenticity. As an older influencer, her followers appreciate her perspective and the wisdom she imparts. People see value in learning from someone who has experienced life and can provide practical advice.

The rise of older influencers on TikTok challenges societal assumptions about age and who can be influential on social media. It shows that wisdom and experience are cherished qualities, regardless of the platform.

As the popularity of TikTok continues to grow, we can expect to see more diverse voices and perspectives on the platform. Whether it’s cleaning tips, life advice, or any other subject, TikTok is proving to be a space where knowledge can be shared and connections can be made across generations.