Respecting Privacy: The Risks of Privacy Violation on Social Media

In recent news, a school and multiple nightclubs faced significant fines for posting photos of minors and partygoers without obtaining parental consent. This serves as a stark reminder to always respect privacy when creating and sharing content.

During a virtual meeting with President William Ruto, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew announced the company’s plans to open an office in Kenya to oversee operations on the African continent. This provides an opportunity to ensure that the platform’s users adhere to privacy rules outlined in data protection laws.

The rapid advancement of technology, especially in the digital sphere, has transformed marketing methods through social media. However, this progress has inadvertently led to a surge in privacy infringements, particularly concerning personal data and image rights. Exploitation and violation of individuals’ rights have become all too prevalent.

It is crucial that Kenyans take the advice of Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait seriously and familiarize themselves with the Data Protection Act of 2019. Content creators, salespeople, marketers, and anyone who uploads content on social media accounts for entertainment or marketing purposes should be aware of the risks of privacy violation.

Instances of videos and photographs, especially of minors, appearing on social media platforms like TikTok without proper consent have been widespread. Additionally, unauthorized posting of images of public figures or celebrities on personal social media accounts is also a breach of the law. Photojournalists and other media professionals must also adhere to ethical standards and integrity codes.

It is crucial for the commissioner and other stakeholders in the media to enhance awareness of data protection and privacy rights through widely accessible platforms in Kenya.

While having a state-of-the-art smartphone with an excellent camera or a large social media following may seem like advantages, they can also lead to problems if not handled appropriately.

Source: Ms. Wandia – Journalism and Media student at the Technical University of Mombasa (TUM)

