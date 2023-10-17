TikTok Expands Out-of-App Advertising Options for Marketers

TikTok, the popular short-form video app, has introduced a new advertising feature called “Out of Phone” which allows marketers to display their TikTok campaigns outside of the app itself. This offering includes various out-of-home options such as billboards, cinema screens, and other screens in venues like bars and restaurants.

The content displayed through “Out of Phone” will be distributed globally and will be tailored to different audiences. TikTok plans to regularly refresh the content, ensuring that only the latest and most engaging videos are shared. The company has already partnered with digital platforms like Vevo and in-theater advertisers like Screenvision to display and distribute the Out of Phone videos.

The introduction of this out-of-app advertising option comes as TikTok continues to expand its offerings for marketers and explore different avenues for monetization. Earlier this year, the company launched Pulse Premiere, an ad format that allows advertisers to place their ads right after content from TikTok’s publisher and media partners. TikTok also entered the out-of-home advertising space through a partnership with Redbox, and introduced text posts as a way to increase time spent on the platform.

One of the biggest product debuts from TikTok this year is TikTok Shop, an e-commerce feature that allows advertisers to buy Shop ads and promote their storefronts on the app. To support this feature, TikTok has leased a significant number of warehouses around the country to house the products.

Despite facing increasing regulatory pressure, TikTok continues to innovate and provide new opportunities for marketers. With the introduction of “Out of Phone,” advertisers can now extend their TikTok campaigns beyond the app, reaching audiences in various locations and contexts.

Definitions:

– Out of Phone: TikTok’s offering that allows videos and campaigns to be displayed outside of the app.

– Out-of-home advertising: Advertising displayed in physical locations outside of the home, such as billboards, cinema screens, and screens in venues like bars and restaurants.

Sources:

– Marketing Brew: [source article]

– Vevo: [source]

– Screenvision: [source]

– Redbox: [source]

– TikTok Shop: [source]

– Amazon: [source]

– Temu: [source]

– The Information: [source]