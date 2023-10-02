TikTok Testing Ad-Free Subscription Tier

According to a report Android Authority, TikTok is testing an ad-free subscription tier for users in the United States. For a price of $4.99, subscribers will enjoy an ad-free experience on TikTok.

While this subscription tier will remove ads served TikTok, it will not cover influencer marketing one-offs or campaigns. This means that users failing to disclose their brand sponsorships will not be affected the ad-free subscription.

TikTok primarily generates revenue from ads and has remained resilient in the face of the overall slowdown in online ad spending. Market research from Cowen revealed that 60% of ad buyers still prefer TikTok as their preferred short-form video platform. Additionally, data from Standard Media Index showed that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, captured 11% of big agency spending on social media, with major companies like Pepsi, DoorDash, Amazon, and Apple being among the top spenders.

However, the question remains whether the introduction of an ad-free tier will have a significant impact on TikTok’s revenue. Notably, other social media platforms like Twitter and YouTube have already introduced similar ad-free subscription models.

Further information regarding the ad-free subscription tier is yet to be disclosed TikTok and ByteDance.