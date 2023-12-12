TikTok Makes History with $10 Billion in Consumer Spending, Set to Reach $15 Billion Milestone in 2024

TikTok, the popular video platform known for nurturing creativity, has achieved a significant milestone surpassing $10 billion in consumer spending across the Google Play and Apple App Store. This makes TikTok the first non-game mobile app to achieve such a feat, according to data.ai.

Although TikTok added $6.2 billion in consumer spending at the beginning of 2023, the platform experienced rapid growth throughout the year, contributing an additional $3.8 billion and reaching an all-time high. This achievement places TikTok alongside mobile gaming giants such as Candy Crush Saga, Honor of Kings, Monster Strike, and Clash of Clans.

TikTok accomplished this milestone through in-app purchases of virtual currency called “coins” that allow users to gift their favorite content creators. These gifts act as rewards for creators and can be converted into real money, with TikTok receiving a 50% commission on each transaction. The most popular in-app purchase is a $19.99 bundle of 1,321 coins, accounting for a significant portion of TikTok’s revenue.

Data.ai highlights that the majority of in-app spending driving TikTok’s success came from U.S. consumers and iOS users in China, which collectively contributed around 60% of the total revenue. Other notable markets include Saudi Arabia, Germany, the U.K., and Japan.

While TikTok is the first non-game app to reach $10 billion in consumer spending, other non-game apps like YouTube and Tinder have also achieved significant revenue, albeit slightly behind TikTok. However, data.ai predicts that TikTok is on track to surpass $15 billion in consumer spending 2024, approaching the status of the highest-earning mobile app ever.

Lexi Sydow, head of insights at data.ai, believes that TikTok’s success is driven users tipping their favorite content creators, with over $11 million being spent daily for this purpose. This surge in consumer spending places TikTok ahead of the popular Candy Crush Saga, which has long held the title of the most lucrative mobile game.

In summary, TikTok’s historic achievement of $10 billion in consumer spending represents a significant milestone for a non-game mobile app. With continued growth predicted, it is anticipated that TikTok will reach a remarkable $15 billion in consumer spending 2024.