TikTok Surpasses $10 Billion in Consumer Spending, Paving the Way for Record-breaking Revenue

A new analysis app intelligence provider data.ai has revealed that TikTok has become the first non-game mobile app to generate a staggering $10 billion in consumer spending across the Apple App Store and Google Play combined. This milestone further solidifies TikTok’s status as a major player in the app industry, surpassing its closest rivals like Tinder and YouTube.

According to data.ai, TikTok started 2023 already with $6.2 billion in consumer spending and added an additional $3.8 billion throughout the year, resulting in a remarkable 61% growth. This figure is not only 15% higher than the total consumer spending in 2022 but also excludes third-party Android app stores in China, suggesting that TikTok’s actual consumer spending could be even higher.

The bulk of TikTok’s consumer spending comes from in-app purchases of virtual currency called “coins.” These coins can be used to purchase gifts for creators on the platform, rewarding them for their content. Users can also convert these gifts into real currency, with TikTok retaining 50% of the payout. The most popular in-app purchase on TikTok is a bundle of 1321 coins that costs $19.99 and contributes to a quarter of the app’s revenue. It’s worth noting that the analysis data.ai only considered consumer spending and did not account for revenue generated through advertising and the e-commerce sector, such as TikTok Shop.

The analysis revealed that U.S. consumers and iOS users in China were responsible for the majority of the in-app spending, with both markets driving approximately 30% of the revenue individually and 60% when combined. Other markets, including Saudi Arabia, Germany, the U.K., and Japan, were also notable contributors to TikTok’s in-app purchase revenue.

Looking ahead, data.ai predicts that TikTok’s revenue will continue to grow and is expected to reach an impressive $15 billion in consumer spending 2024. Lexi Sydow, Head of Insights at data.ai, stated, “TikTok is poised to become the highest-earning mobile app ever,” surpassing even the immensely popular game Candy Crush Saga. With users projected to spend a significant amount of time on the app each month, TikTok’s dominance in the mobile app market is set to continue its meteoric rise.