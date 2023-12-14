TikTok Influences Holiday Shopping with Viral Marketing and Product Discovery

A recent analysis of Similarweb data Digital Commerce 360 has revealed that social media platforms, particularly TikTok, are playing a significant role in holiday shopping decisions this year. The study found that social media drove 5.72% of total web traffic to retailers in the Top 1000 in November, representing a growth from the previous year.

Jewelry and apparel retailers received the highest share of traffic from social media, with 12.96% and 11.15% respectively. This indicates that these categories have seen the most growth in traffic from social media platforms compared to other industries. Health and beauty, a popular category on TikTok, ranked third in social media referrals.

The viral nature of content on TikTok has a strong influence on consumer purchasing decisions. Ellyn Briggs, a brands analyst at Morning Consult, highlights that both Gen Z adults and millennials consider a product going viral as an important factor in their decision to make a purchase. TikTok has become synonymous with viral marketing due to its massive user base and the influence of its users.

According to Briggs, TikTok users are particularly enthusiastic consumers with a higher purchase consideration for most brands compared to the general population. This buying behavior extends beyond online shopping to in-store purchases as well, as TikTok users are more likely to enjoy shopping in physical stores. Additionally, TikTok serves as a platform for brand discovery, especially for Gen Z who are more open to purchasing from new brands.

While TikTok is popular among young consumers, studies reveal a gender divide with women being more likely to use TikTok and make purchasing decisions based on the platform. Female Gen Z TikTok users engage with “haul” videos the most, which showcase products purchased creators, leading to a higher likelihood of purchases. Clothes and beauty products are among the most popular categories on TikTok, with many users buying products featured in sponsored posts influencers.

Recognizing TikTok’s substantial impact, retailers are increasingly leveraging the platform to drive sales and brand awareness. E.l.f. Cosmetics, Charlotte Tilbury, Crocs, and Skims are a few examples of retailers that have successfully grown their businesses through TikTok. Many brand and retail professionals now consider TikTok to be an extremely valuable channel for revenue, with a significant increase in investment and funds allocated for TikTok marketing.

As the holiday season approaches, it is clear that TikTok’s viral marketing and product discovery features will continue to shape consumer behavior and influence shopping decisions. Retailers are advised to tap into TikTok’s vast user base to maximize their reach and boost sales during this critical period.