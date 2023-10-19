Skin Cycling: The Trend Taking the Skincare Community Storm

Skin cycling has become a buzzworthy trend in the skincare world, captivating the attention of social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. With hashtags like #skincycling gaining millions of views, it is clear that this skincare approach has experienced a surge in popularity. But what exactly is skin cycling, and why has it garnered so much attention recently?

Coined dermatologist Dr Whitney Bowe in New York City, skin cycling revolves around the concept of incorporating “rest” days into one’s skincare routine. Although the term may be new, the practice of intermittently using active skincare ingredients is not. Dermatologists have long advised alternating the use of products to prevent skin irritation and damage.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many individuals dedicated more time to their skincare routines, often piling on multiple products and experimenting with various ingredients. Unfortunately, this excessive layering and improper ingredient usage led to skin irritation and damage.

Skin cycling aims to address this issue promoting a more strategic and thoughtful approach to skincare. Instead of continuously adding products to your routine, skin cycling emphasizes the importance of finding a balance. It encourages using products that complement each other and allows your skin to repair itself on designated “rest days.” By doing so, skin cycling helps prevent irritation, inflammation, and ultimately leads to healthier skin.

To adopt the skin cycling routine, you’ll need a few essential products: an exfoliator (like glycolic acid or salicylic acid), a retinoid (such as retinol or retinaldehyde), and a moisturizer (preferably a fragrance-free ointment or cream).

The core of skin cycling revolves around a four-day cycle. The first night entails exfoliation – cleansing your face, patting it dry, and applying the exfoliator. This step removes dead skin cells, allowing other products to penetrate more effectively. Following exfoliation, moisturizing your skin is crucial to maintain hydration and prevent dryness.

Skin cycling offers a mindful approach to skincare, ensuring that your skin receives the care it needs without being overwhelmed excessive product usage. By incorporating “rest days” into your routine, you can achieve a balance that promotes healthier and happier skin.

Definitions:

– Skin cycling: A skincare approach that incorporates “rest” days into one’s routine to prevent irritation and damage.

– Exfoliator: A product that helps remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin.

– Retinoid: A derivative of vitamin A known for its benefits in improving skin tone and texture.

– Moisturizer: A skincare product that helps hydrate and nourish the skin.

Source: Harper’s Bazaar Singapore, October 2023 issue