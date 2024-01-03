IRS Found to Be Noncompliant with TikTok Ban on Government Devices

A recent report from the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA) has uncovered that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has been noncompliant with the ban on TikTok on government devices. Despite the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) issuing guidance in February 2023 to remove TikTok from all government devices, the IRS has failed to fully comply with the requirements.

TIGTA’s review found that while the IRS had taken steps to block access to TikTok on its computers and had blocked internet access to the app on 6,300 mobile devices, there were still 23 mobile devices within the IRS’s Communications and Liaison group that had access to TikTok. After being notified of this concern, the IRS took corrective action to ensure that these devices could no longer access TikTok.

Additionally, the IRS had not updated its Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies to include compliance with the TikTok ban. Participants in the BYOD program were not informed that the prohibition extended to their personally owned devices.

Furthermore, the IRS did not comply with the OMB’s requirement to block access to TikTok on computers and mobile devices assigned to employees in their Criminal Investigation unit. TIGTA identified over 2,800 mobile devices and approximately 900 employees that still had the ability to access TikTok’s website.

IRS-CI officials claimed that they did not need to request the law enforcement exception for the affected employees as they can only access TikTok through third-party software. However, TIGTA stated in the report that this did not align with the requirements set the Act and OMB guidance.

TIGTA made several recommendations in the report, most of which IRS management agreed with. This includes updating BYOD policies and procedures and working with the OMB to ensure compliance. However, IRS management disagreed with the recommendation to block access to TikTok on the 2,800 mobile devices used IRS-CI, citing the establishment of an internal process to adjudicate limited exceptions.

In conclusion, the report TIGTA highlights the IRS’s lack of compliance with the ban on TikTok on government devices. It is crucial for the IRS to take immediate action to rectify the noncompliance and ensure the security and integrity of government devices.