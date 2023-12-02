Montana’s TikTok Ban Ruled Unconstitutional Federal Judge

Montana’s controversial law that aimed to ban TikTok in the state has been blocked a federal judge, who deemed it unconstitutional. The decision comes just a month before the law was set to take effect, making it the first of its kind in the nation.

US District Judge Donald Molloy argued that the ban exceeded state power and infringed upon the Constitutional rights of users and businesses. He criticized the state’s focus on perceived Chinese influence rather than prioritizing consumer protections. In his ruling, Molloy highlighted that Montana had already enacted a separate law to safeguard digital data and privacy, further undermining the argument that the TikTok ban was solely for consumer protection.

Although the judge’s decision is temporary, it provides a significant victory for TikTok. The social media platform has criticized Montana’s government for its excessive regulatory efforts, accusing it of going “completely overboard.” A final ruling on the matter is expected at a later date.

Montana became the first state to pass legislation to ban TikTok entirely based on concerns that user information could be accessed the Chinese government through its parent company, ByteDance. The proposed ban was introduced shortly after a Chinese balloon was spotted flying over the state. If implemented, the law would have prohibited TikTok downloads within Montana starting from January 1, 2024. However, users themselves would not have faced any penalties, with fines instead targeting entities involved in distributing the app.

TikTok welcomed the judge’s decision, with a spokesperson expressing satisfaction that the unconstitutional law had been rejected. The company sees the ruling as a recognition that TikTok provides a platform for self-expression, livelihood, and community for hundreds of thousands of Montanans.

FAQs

Is the TikTok ban in Montana permanently blocked?

No, the federal judge’s ruling blocking the TikTok ban in Montana is temporary. A final decision on the matter will be made at a later date.

What were the reasons cited the judge for deeming the ban unconstitutional?

The judge argued that the ban exceeded state power and violated the Constitutional rights of users and businesses. He also criticized Montana for prioritizing Chinese influence allegations over consumer protections.

When was the ban supposed to take effect in Montana?

The ban was scheduled to go into effect on January 1, 2024, and would have prohibited TikTok downloads within the state. However, users themselves would not have faced any penalties.