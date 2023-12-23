Summary: Nepal’s decision to ban TikTok and impose restrictions on cryptocurrency reflects a regressive approach that diverges from global efforts to promote the creative economy. The creative economy, valued at $1.5 trillion, is a rapidly expanding sector with immense potential for economic growth and job creation. However, Nepal’s governance approach, rooted in an outdated communist ideology, fails to recognize the value and contributions of influencers, artists, and entrepreneurs who utilize platforms like TikTok. These bans not only impede artistic expression but also hinder Nepal’s overall development in a digital age where creativity drives innovation and economic progress.

In the midst of a thriving global creative economy, Nepal’s regressive policies are hindering its growth and potential. With advancements in technology and the rise of digital platforms, creativity has become a crucial driver of economic growth and innovation worldwide. However, Nepal’s decision to ban TikTok and restrict cryptocurrency reflects a governance approach steeped in an outdated communist ideology, failing to recognize the immense value and contributions of content creators and entrepreneurs.

The creative economy, valued at $1.5 trillion, has firmly established itself as one of the world’s most rapidly expanding sectors. Platforms like TikTok have become virtual workshops of the 21st century, fostering individual creativity, driving innovation, and creating new industries. Yet, Nepal’s ban on TikTok not only restrains artistic expression but also obstructs the country’s creative economy, impeding potential innovations and opportunities for economic growth.

Furthermore, the prohibition of cryptocurrency further hampers Nepal’s economic development. Cryptocurrency has emerged as a disruptive force, offering new possibilities for financial transactions and investments. By restricting its use, Nepal isolates itself from the global trend and misses out on potential economic benefits and opportunities.

Nepal’s governance approach, rooted in an outdated communist ideology, fails to understand the fundamental shift in the digital landscape where creativity and innovation drive economic progress. By imposing bans and restrictions on platforms and technologies integral to the creative economy, the country risks falling behind in the global market and losing out on the potential economic growth and job creation that the creative sector offers.

It is crucial for Nepal to recognize the value of the creative economy and the contributions of content creators, artists, and entrepreneurs. Embracing and nurturing the creative forces propelling the digital age will not only spur economic growth but also foster a more inclusive and resilient society. By aligning its policies with global efforts to promote the creative economy, Nepal can position itself as a hub for creative endeavors and harness the benefits of this rapidly expanding sector while ensuring a brighter future for its people.