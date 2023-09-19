The Uncertainties of Montana’s TikTok Ban

Montana’s state-level ban on TikTok is set to go into effect on January 1, 2024. The ban was enacted due to concerns that personal user data could be accessed the Chinese Communist Party. However, there are several uncertainties surrounding the ban and its enforcement.

Firstly, the ban does not make it illegal for Montana residents to use the TikTok app, but rather prohibits TikTok’s owner, Bytedance, from allowing them to do so. It remains unclear how Bytedance would prevent Montana citizens from downloading and using the app.

Additionally, Bytedance has challenged the ban, arguing that it infringes upon the free speech rights of TikTok’s creators. A court is scheduled to rule on this matter in the coming month.

In support of Montana’s ban, 18 state attorneys general have urged the court to rule in its favor. These attorneys general argue that TikTok engages in deceptive business practices that encourage users to share sensitive personal information, which can be easily accessed the Chinese Communist Party. They also claim that TikTok’s platform harms children in Montana.

In a separate development, TikTok is taking steps to address the issue of deep fakes on its platform. Deep fakes are realistic-looking videos that use artificial intelligence to manipulate public figures into appearing to say or do things they did not. TikTok has updated its policy to allow for the removal of deep fakes and is requiring creators to identify AI-generated content. The company is also testing tools to detect unlabeled AI content.

While the outcome of the federal TikTok ban remains unclear, Montana’s ban on the app raises questions about its enforcement and potential violation of First Amendment rights. The court’s ruling on Bytedance’s challenge will provide further clarity on the legal standing of the ban.

