TikTok Baker Creates Stunning Edible Replica of Rosehill Cottage

A talented baker from Essex has gained immense popularity on TikTok after creating an “entirely edible” version of Rosehill Cottage from the beloved Christmas film, The Holiday. Bridie West, the 30-year-old cake artist, spent a day and a half crafting the intricate details of the cottage, including a picketed gate, garden foliage, a Christmas wreath on the door, and a dusting of snow. The cake, made from vanilla sponge, was initially intended for display on West’s Instagram and TikTok accounts.

However, one customer was so captivated the masterpiece that she requested to purchase it as a Christmas decoration. The unnamed customer plans to preserve the cake carefully storing it in a cool place after the holiday season. West expressed her delight at the customer’s decision, describing it as “lovely.” She noted that the most challenging parts of the creation process were the intricate decorations, such as the chimney and the door, which were meticulously crafted using florist paste.

The original Rosehill Cottage, which the cake was based on, is a real three-bedroom property called Honeysuckle Cottage located in Holmbury St Mar, a commuter village in London. The film crew recreated this charming cottage as a specially-designed set for the movie, faithfully replicating every detail in a London studio. West’s TikTok video showcasing the cake has attracted over 135,000 likes and 8,000 saves, providing her with newfound recognition and appreciation from viewers all over the world.

In addition to Rosehill Cottage, West has also created cakes resembling various famous locations from other well-known TV shows and films, including Luke’s Diner from Gilmore Girls and the dreamhouse from the movie 13 Going On 30. Since leaving her office job in London to pursue her passion, West has been fortunate to establish her own full-time cake decorating business. Working from a studio called her “cake room” at her parent’s house in Brentwood, she delights customers with her creations and even conducts baking and decorating classes.

The remarkable success of Bridie West’s edible Rosehill Cottage highlights not only her impressive baking skills but also the enduring appeal of The Holiday, a cherished Christmas classic. It serves as a testament to the power of creativity and the joy that can be found in whimsical confections.