TikTok Expands E-commerce Reach in Indonesia with $840 Million Investment

A new partnership between TikTok and Indonesian tech conglomerate GoTo is set to boost the short-video app’s e-commerce presence in Southeast Asia’s largest economy. TikTok has agreed to invest $840 million to acquire GoTo’s e-commerce unit, allowing it to restart its online shopping business and tap into Indonesia’s lucrative e-commerce market. This move comes just two months after TikTok was forced to shut down its e-commerce service, TikTok Shop, due to a ban on online shopping on social media platforms imposed Jakarta.

In addition to the investment in GoTo’s e-commerce unit, TikTok has also committed to further investing in Tokopedia, Indonesia’s largest e-commerce platform. With a total outlay of $1.5 billion, this partnership aims to create an Indonesian e-commerce champion combining Tokopedia’s strong local presence with TikTok’s reach and technological expertise.

The deal will see TikTok purchasing a 75% stake in Tokopedia and merging TikTok Shop’s Indonesia business into the enlarged Tokopedia. The partnership will be closely supervised regulators during a pilot period to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Indonesia, with its highly active social media user base, presents a significant opportunity for TikTok to translate its 125 million user base into e-commerce revenue. Currently, TikTok Shop is available in only a few countries including the United States, Britain, and Singapore.

Indonesia’s e-commerce industry is projected to expand to $160 billion 2030. This investment TikTok not only positions the company to capitalize on this growth but also strengthens GoTo’s businesses, which include ride-hailing, delivery, and financial services.

Nevertheless, the news of this partnership led to a 13% drop in GoTo’s shares, as some investors decided to take profits after the stock had rallied on expectations of a deal with TikTok.

With this strategic move, TikTok aims to solidify its presence in the Indonesian e-commerce market and join the ranks of other major players like Shopee and Lazada.