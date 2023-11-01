Introducing the TikTok Awards: Celebrating Creativity on the Platform

Get ready to witness a one-of-a-kind celebration of remarkable talent and innovation as TikTok, in collaboration with CeraVe, unveils an exciting event: The TikTok Awards, presented CeraVe. This upcoming awards show aims to honor the most influential and creative content creators on the platform. The highly anticipated ceremony is scheduled to be held on December 6th at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia, with a live stream available on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT and on BINGE from Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The TikTok Awards will be hosted a dynamic trio, Tony Armstrong, Abbie Chatfield, and Kat Clark, who will bring their charm, wit, and star power to the stage. The event will feature ten prestigious awards, including the coveted Creator of the Year 2023. The nominees for this category showcase a diverse range of talents, such as culinary wizardry, lifestyle influencing, and vibrant content creation.

One of the highlights of the TikTok Awards is the recognition of international creators. With nominees like Chris Olsen, known for his charisma, and Francis Bourgeois, a passionate train enthusiast, the International Creator of the Year award adds a global flavor to the evening.

Fans will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite creators and videos through the TikTok app. Voting opens on November 1st and will continue until December 1st. Visit the TikTok Awards hub within the app for more information and the best voting experience.

In addition to the awards, 15 lucky individuals will have the chance to win a double pass to meet their favorite creators and join in the fun on December 6th. To enter the giveaway, visit the link provided and share your favorite Australian or New Zealand creator of 2023 and why they inspire you.

The TikTok Awards promises to be a night filled with music, dancing, comedy, and so much more, celebrating the incredible talents that have made their mark on the platform. Stay tuned for an unforgettable event that showcases the best of TikTok’s vibrant and creative community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. When and where will the TikTok Awards be held?

The TikTok Awards will take place on December 6th at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

2. Can I watch the TikTok Awards online?

Yes, the ceremony will be streamed live on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT. It will also be available to stream on BINGE from Sunday, December 10, 2023.

3. Who will be hosting the TikTok Awards?

The TikTok Awards will be hosted Tony Armstrong, Abbie Chatfield, and Kat Clark.

4. How can I vote for my favorite creators and videos?

You can vote for your favorite creators and videos through the TikTok app. Visit the TikTok Awards hub for more information and the best voting experience.

5. How can I win tickets to the TikTok Awards?

To win tickets to the TikTok Awards, visit the provided link and share your favorite Australian or New Zealand creator of 2023 and why they inspire you.