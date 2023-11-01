New Trend: Viral Assault Videos on Social Media

Last week, videos capturing two unprovoked attacks in Wortham Park, northwest Houston, went viral, raising concerns among park-goers. The incidents have left residents disheartened about the changing world and the state of people’s behavior. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has initiated an investigation into the attacks, and two suspects have been charged with assault and robbery.

Alford Lewis, a nineteen-year-old, and Kingston Miker, an eighteen-year-old, are accused of being involved in the assaults. According to charging documents, Lewis physically attacked two individuals, even pointing a gun at one of them, while Miker recorded the incidents. The rise of such disturbing videos has become a worrying trend. Rania Mankarious, the CEO of Crime Stoppers Houston, notes that these violent videos, often labeled with hashtags like “prank,” “knockout,” and “punch,” have garnered millions, if not billions, of views.

Platforms like TikTok are battling this problem actively removing millions of videos each month. TikTok maintains records of the removed videos and the reasons behind their removal. From July to September 2022, 6.5% of the removed videos fell under the category of “suicide, self-harm, and dangerous acts.” In October, TikTok introduced a new category called “Dangerous Acts and Challenges,” which accounted for 5% of the videos removed from October to December. The percentage rose slightly to 5.2% from January to March 2023.

Mankarious emphasizes the importance of engaging in conversations with children and young adults about this topic. She points out that the younger generations, responsible for creating these viral videos, are searching for a sense of identity and validation. They actively seek participation in internet culture and aspire to generate trending content.

Crime Stoppers offers valuable resources to facilitate these discussions, aiming to raise awareness and address concerns. While they are ready to have these conversations on behalf of parents, Mankarious believes that it should ultimately be a regular part of daily conversations within households.

