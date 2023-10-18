Woman’s Impressive Oyster-Eating Skills Go Viral on TikTok

A TikToker’s impressive oyster-eating skills have gone viral, with a video of her devouring multiple dozens of oysters in a single setting garnering over two million views. The video captures the woman’s date abandoning her after she orders three additional dozens of oysters, leaving her to finish her meal alone.

The incident took place at Fontaine’s, a popular restaurant that offers a special oyster appetizer deal on Tuesdays. For just $15, customers can enjoy a dozen oysters. According to Fontaine’s general manager, Kelcey Flanagan, it’s not uncommon for dates to take an unexpected turn.

While social media users were shocked the woman’s eating etiquette, the restaurant saw a surge in business after the video went viral. Flanagan remarked that it had been a while since he had seen a single female consume that many oysters, but it was undeniably impressive.

However, Fontaine’s has witnessed even more astonishing oyster-eating feats in the past. Flanagan mentioned instances where two women ordered six dozen oysters each, and a man participating in an oyster-eating competition consumed a staggering 15 dozen oysters.

Though the viral video star made quite an impression with her solo oyster feast, Fontaine’s stands as a testament to the remarkable appetites of its patrons. The restaurant continues to be a favorite spot for oyster lovers looking to indulge in their favorite delicacy.

