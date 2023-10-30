TikTok Implements Stricter Performance Reviews to Boost Efficiency

TikTok, the popular social media app owned Chinese company ByteDance, is making changes to its performance review system to improve efficiency and productivity within the organization. According to sources familiar with the matter, managers were informed senior management and human resources that they should assign more performance reviews at the lower end of the company’s bell-curve rating system. This move, if implemented, could lead to a significant increase in subpar grades within certain teams, potentially affecting bonus payouts for employees.

The adjustment in performance ratings is a strategic decision made TikTok as it seeks to optimize its workforce amid increasing regulatory scrutiny and economic challenges. The company’s parent company ByteDance is currently experiencing slower revenue growth, and TikTok’s e-commerce business is facing pressures in various markets. Therefore, the management believes that the stricter performance reviews will help identify and address underperforming employees, resulting in a more streamlined and efficient operation.

While some employees view the change as a potential threat to their bonus payouts, a spokesperson for TikTok has stated that the situation has been oversimplified. The company encourages individual leaders to exercise their judgment when evaluating their team’s performance distribution. The spokesperson emphasized that managers bear the responsibility for their team’s performance outcomes.

It is worth noting that TikTok is not the only tech company to implement such measures. Several other well-known industry players, including Meta Platforms, Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Google, have also implemented layoffs and revamped their performance evaluation systems in recent years in response to economic challenges and the need to streamline operations.

In conclusion, TikTok’s decision to implement stricter performance reviews aims to enhance efficiency and productivity within the organization. While some employees may be concerned about the potential impact on their bonuses, the company believes that this adjustment will facilitate a more optimized workforce.