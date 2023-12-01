TikTok Challenges EU Designation as Gatekeeper in Landmark Case

TikTok, the popular social media platform owned Chinese conglomerate ByteDance, has taken a major legal step in its battle against being designated as a gatekeeper under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). The company has requested the suspension of this designation until a final ruling is made on its challenge against the label the EU’s General Court.

The Digital Markets Act requires certain tech companies, including TikTok, Google, Meta Platforms, Apple, Amazon, and Microsoft, to ensure interoperability of their messaging apps with competitors and allow users to choose which apps to pre-install on their devices. Additionally, these companies are prohibited from favoring their own services over those of rivals and from obstructing users’ ability to remove pre-installed software or apps.

TikTok argues that its designation as a gatekeeper threatens to undermine the very goal of the DMA, which is to safeguard gatekeepers from potential competition. By challenging the EU decision, the company seeks to secure its position in the competitive landscape without facing undue regulatory burdens.

The spokesperson for TikTok has confirmed that the company has applied for interim measures in order to suspend the gatekeeper designation. However, securing approval for such measures from the court is a challenging task, as they require demonstrating both the urgency of the situation and the potential irreparable harm TikTok would suffer without the suspension.

This landmark case has caught significant attention as it not only involves TikTok but also sets a precedent for other major tech companies affected the Digital Markets Act. The outcome of this legal battle could have far-reaching implications for the future of competition and regulation in the EU’s tech industry.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the Digital Markets Act?

The Digital Markets Act (DMA) is an EU regulation that imposes additional obligations on certain large online platforms, or “gatekeepers,” to ensure fair competition and user choice within the digital market.

2. Why is TikTok challenging its gatekeeper designation?

TikTok is contesting its gatekeeper designation under the DMA, arguing that it hinders fair competition and undermines the DMA’s intended purpose of protecting gatekeepers from potential competitors.

3. What are interim measures?

Interim measures are temporary measures sought a party in a legal case to address urgent and irreversible harm they would suffer if the court does not intervene prior to a final ruling.

4. How significant is this case?

This case has wider implications for major tech companies affected the DMA. The outcome could impact the future regulatory landscape and competitive dynamics in the EU’s tech industry.

5. How will this legal battle unfold?

TikTok has applied for interim measures to suspend its gatekeeper designation while the challenge against the label is being considered the EU’s General Court. The court will determine whether to grant these measures based on the urgency and potential irreparable harm TikTok may face.