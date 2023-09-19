TikTok Faces Questions Over Russell Brand’s Monetization of Videos Denying Assault Allegations

TikTok is being called into question regarding comedian Russell Brand’s ability to profit from his videos on the platform, in which he denies allegations of rape and sexual assault. The chair of the Commons Culture Committee, Dame Caroline Dinenage, has written a letter to TikTok requesting answers. Brand, who has 2.3 million followers on TikTok, posted a video on Friday denying the claims made against him. Publications such as The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4’s Dispatches have alleged incidents of rape, sexual assault, and abuse Brand between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied these accusations.

Dame Caroline expressed concern that Brand may be able to profit from his TikTok content, including videos related to the serious allegations against him. She has asked TikTok to confirm whether Brand is able to monetize his posts and what actions the platform is taking to prevent creators from using the platform to undermine the welfare of victims. Additionally, Dame Caroline has written to the BBC, Channel 4, and GB News requesting information about their investigations into Brand.

YouTube has already taken action in response to the allegations. The company announced that it has suspended the monetization of Brand’s channel, citing his off-platform behavior as a violation of their “creator responsibility policy.” This underscores the company’s commitment to protecting their community when a creator’s actions harm users, employees, or the ecosystem.

TikTok has been contacted for comment on this matter.

