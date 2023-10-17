TikTok Fined €345 Million for Violating Teens’ Privacy in Europe

Summary:

TikTok, the popular Chinese-owned social media app, has been hit with a €345 million fine the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) for violating teenagers’ privacy in Europe. The DPC found that TikTok failed to protect teens’ personal data making their accounts publicly accessible default and did not do enough to address the risks faced users under the age of 13. The fine is the largest-ever privacy fine for TikTok and the fifth-largest fine imposed on any tech company under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). TikTok has responded to the order and plans to make changes to its default privacy settings for new users and address the issues raised the DPC.

The DPC’s investigation covered the period from July 2020 to December 2020 and found that TikTok’s data processing during this time violated the provisions of GDPR, particularly with regards to children aged 13 to 17. By placing child users’ accounts on a public setting default, TikTok contravened GDPR and failed to provide transparent information to child users. Additionally, the platform allowed adults to access a child’s account through the “family pairing” setting, enabling direct messaging for users over 16. The DPC also noted that TikTok did not properly assess the risks posed to users under 13 who were on a public setting.

TikTok has stated that it will comply with the order to change misleading designs extending default privacy settings to new users’ accounts and making changes to the pop-up message that young users receive when posting a video. The company maintains that the criticisms from the DPC are focused on features and settings that were in place three years ago and that changes have since been made to address the issues raised. TikTok has also appealed the fine to the EU’s General Court.

This fine serves as a significant development in the ongoing discussion surrounding online privacy and regulation, emphasizing the importance of companies protecting users’ personal data. While TikTok has taken steps to address the concerns raised the DPC, their appeal to the General Court shows their continued efforts to contest the fine and its implications.

