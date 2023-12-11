TikTok Partners with ADL to Combat Online Hate Speech

Summary: TikTok has joined forces with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) to address the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia on its platform. The collaboration aims to reduce hate speech, discrimination, and offensive content through the development of the #SwipeOutHate campaign, an anti-hate and discrimination task force, and the introduction of Comment Care Mode.

TikTok and the ADL have announced a strategic partnership to combat online hate speech and discrimination on the social media platform. In response to escalating tensions during the Israel-Hamas conflict, the #SwipeOutHate campaign has been launched to address the rise of antisemitism and Islamophobia.

To tackle this issue head-on, TikTok is establishing an anti-hate and discrimination task force. This initiative will involve experts from the ADL and other organizations, who will work together to develop a comprehensive plan to reduce hate and bigotry on the platform. By addressing implicit bias and promoting inclusivity, TikTok aims to create a safer environment for its users.

As part of the campaign, TikTok is introducing Comment Care Mode to its comment control suite. This feature filters out comments that are similar to ones previously reported or deleted creators. Additionally, it identifies and screens comments that are deemed inappropriate, offensive, or contain profanity. Early data suggests that creators using the new comment filters have experienced a significant decrease in the number of reported comments.

TikTok remains committed to enforcing policies on hate speech, misinformation, and other violations. Between October 7 and November 30, the platform removed over 1.3 million videos in the Gaza region for violating community guidelines. This proactive approach reflects the platform’s dedication to maintaining a safe and respectful online community.

In recent months, TikTok has faced allegations of being a hostile and antisemitic work environment. However, a spokesperson for the company has strongly refuted these claims, stating that they do not reflect the experiences of the majority of TikTok employees. Nonetheless, the partnership with the ADL signals the company’s commitment to addressing such concerns and promoting a positive and inclusive online space.

By collaborating with the ADL and implementing new measures like Comment Care Mode, TikTok is taking proactive steps towards combating hate speech and creating a safer platform for users of all backgrounds.