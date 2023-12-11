TikTok to Invest $1.5 Billion in GoTo for Resumption of Online Shopping Business in Indonesia

TikTok, the Chinese-owned short video app, has announced a $1.5 billion investment in GoTo, allowing them to restart their online shop in Indonesia. The move comes after Indonesia banned sales on social media in September, in an effort to protect small businesses from e-commerce giants. As a result, TikTok was forced to close its online shopping business in October. However, with this new deal with GoTo, TikTok will resume its online shopping operations in Indonesia, which is one of its largest e-commerce markets.

Under the agreement, TikTok’s online shop will be combined with Tokopedia, the popular local online shopping platform owned GoTo, under the existing PT Tokopedia entity. TikTok will have a controlling stake in this entity and will operate the shopping features in its app. The company has committed to investing over $1.5 billion in the enlarged entity over time, without additional dilution to GoTo.

The partnership between TikTok and GoTo is expected to transform Indonesia’s e-commerce sector and create millions of new job opportunities over the next five years. A pilot program will be rolled out under the supervision of regulators, and the deal is expected to close in 2024. The first campaign under this partnership will be launched on both TikTok and Tokopedia on Indonesia’s national online shopping day.

Indonesia’s e-commerce market has long been dominated platforms like Tokopedia, Shopee, and Lazada. However, TikTok Shop has gained a significant market share since its launch in 2021. With 125 million users, Indonesia is TikTok’s second-largest global market, after the United States.

The ban on social media sales in Indonesia is a response to the call for regulating e-commerce platforms. The offline sellers complained that their livelihoods were being threatened the cheaper products available online. As the first country in the region to act against TikTok’s growing popularity as an e-commerce site, Indonesia has implemented rules that allow social media platforms to promote products but not conduct direct transactions.

This investment TikTok in GoTo represents a significant development in Indonesia’s e-commerce sector and demonstrates the growing influence of social media platforms in shaping the future of online shopping.