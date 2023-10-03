TikTok and Viva Launch #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival to Nurture Philippine Filmmakers

TikTok and Viva have partnered to create the #ForYouPelikula initiative, a transformative campaign aimed at nurturing the Philippine short film industry. This unique platform provides emerging filmmakers and passionate storytellers with the opportunity to showcase their talent and connect with a broader audience.

The #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival focuses on the creation of engaging content that resonates with younger audiences. Aspiring creators and storytellers from the Philippines, who are at least 18 years old, are invited to participate in the festival crafting short film entries ranging from one to three minutes in length using the hashtag #ForYouPelikula on TikTok.

Participants have the creative freedom to explore various formats, from skits and reenactments to immersive narrations or presenting the entire short film. All entries must adhere to TikTok’s community guidelines and include the #ForYouPelikula hashtag in their captions. Multiple entries are allowed, but only one can qualify as a finalist per participant.

A panel of judges, including representatives from TikTok and media partners, will review the entries and select the top five finalists. These finalists will not only receive a cash prize of P10,000 each but also have the opportunity to have their short films professionally produced Viva, with professional actors portraying the characters.

The final short films will be premiered at the TikTok and Viva #ForYouPelikula Awards Night on November 28, where the winners of the Best Entry Award (chosen from the top five original videos submitted) and the Best Short Film Award (chosen from the Viva-produced films) will be announced and awarded a cash prize of P50,000 each.

This collaborative initiative between TikTok and Viva aims to shape the future of Philippine cinema celebrating storytelling and showcasing the boundless creativity within the local community. By providing a platform for emerging filmmakers and encouraging their unique narratives, the #ForYouPelikula Short Film Festival contributes to the reshaping of the local short film industry.

Follow TikTok and the hashtag #ForYouPelikula on TikTok for more updates and information.

