Election 2023: How the Minor Parties Made Waves

In the lead-up to the 2023 election, the Green Party and Act Party managed to capture the attention of the public with their bold ideas and grassroots campaigns. While the major parties were still gearing up, the minor parties made their move, capitalizing on public discontent and offering solutions to big issues such as the cost of living and crime.

The Green Party’s wealth tax plan, which promised financial support for individuals and couples regardless of their circumstances, and free dental care, was a standout proposal. Act, on the other hand, focused on rewriting the Treaty of Waitangi, implementing budget cuts, and taking a tough stance on crime.

Both parties invested heavily in their campaigns and mobilized their supporters. The Green Party’s biggest effort to date involved nearly 8000 volunteers knocking on 280,000 doors. Motivating and inspiring their grassroots movement was crucial to their success. The party’s co-leaders, Marama Davidson and James Shaw, also made headlines with their sharp comebacks and takedowns of other party leaders.

In terms of strategy, Act implemented a sophisticated digital campaign with the help of a team from the US. However, leader David Seymour’s public meetings around the country remained an essential part of their game plan. At the same time, National, the main opposition party, was training up their leader-in-waiting, Christopher Luxon, who started delivering key messages in June during the party’s ‘Back on Track’ campaign.

While there were some early mistakes from Luxon, he quickly learned and adapted his approach. By the time mainstream media coverage became more consistent, his public meetings were more polished, albeit repetitive for those who had heard it all before. Still, engaging new audiences with his vision was a priority.

Meanwhile, the Māori Party successfully targeted young voters through social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, with a focus on entertainment to capture their attention. This cost-efficient campaign, which President John Tamihere described as the most targeted, allowed the party to mobilize support among young voters who may not have trusted mainstream media.

Although Labour had a less targeted campaign, their early pledge for a positive pitch and their focus on bread and butter issues resonated with many voters. As the campaign progressed, they aimed to highlight what Labour would do to solve the problems faced the public.

Overall, the minor parties made significant waves in the 2023 election seizing the opportunity to make their mark before the major parties even started. Their bold ideas, grassroots efforts, and targeted campaigns played a significant role in shaping the outcome of the election.

