TikTok Introduces In-App Ticketing Feature to 20 More Countries

TikTok has announced its plan to expand its in-app ticketing feature, developed in partnership with Ticketmaster, to an additional 20 countries. This feature allows artists to include Ticketmaster event links in their TikTok videos, enabling their followers to easily access and purchase tickets within the app. Following its successful testing in the United States earlier this year, TikTok has decided to roll out this feature globally.

The diversity of countries chosen for the expansion demonstrates TikTok’s commitment to fostering connections between artists and fans across the globe. The initial test run featured artists such as Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy, and Shania Twain. TikTok and Ticketmaster, however, have not disclosed the specifics regarding the results of the test.

With this collaboration, Ticketmaster aims to provide artists with a seamless way to connect their content to event discovery and ticket purchases, ultimately enhancing the experience for fans worldwide. Michael Chua, Ticketmaster’s Vice President of Global Business Development and Strategic Partnerships, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership’s ability to offer artists new avenues for engaging with their fanbase.

Meanwhile, TikTok, known for its rapid feature updates, has been actively expanding its platform’s offerings. In addition to the in-app ticketing feature, TikTok has recently introduced official artist labels and a “new” tag. These features aim to deepen fan engagement and provide unique opportunities for artists to connect with their audience. Paul Hourican, TikTok’s Global Head of Music Partnerships and Programming, believes these additions will drive music discovery on the platform.

As TikTok continues to innovate and collaborate with industry leaders like Ticketmaster, the platform is sure to create even more opportunities for artists at all stages of their careers. Fans can expect a more immersive and interactive experience as they support their favorite musicians through the app.

FAQ

1. What is TikTok’s in-app ticketing feature?

TikTok’s in-app ticketing feature allows artists to include Ticketmaster event links in their videos, making it convenient for followers to click and buy tickets directly within the app.

2. Which countries will have access to this feature?

TikTok has expanded the in-app ticketing feature to 20 additional countries, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, and many more.

3. What other features has TikTok recently introduced?

In addition to the in-app ticketing feature, TikTok has added official artist labels and a “new” tag to highlight an artist’s latest release. These features aim to deepen fan engagement and facilitate music discovery on the platform.