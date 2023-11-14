TikTok and Spotify Join Forces to Enhance Your Music Experience

TikTok and Spotify, two popular platforms with a shared love for music, have teamed up to bring you an exciting new feature that will revolutionize your music experience. Starting today, TikTok users will find an “add song” button on their main feed, allowing them to seamlessly save their favorite songs directly to their Spotify Liked Songs playlist. This new integration aims to provide users with a seamless transition from discovering new music on TikTok to enjoying and organizing their favorite tracks on Spotify.

To take advantage of this new feature, ensure that both your TikTok and Spotify apps are up to date. Additionally, be sure to set Spotify as your default streaming service in the TikTok app settings. This collaboration between TikTok and Spotify extends to both free and paid users in the United States and the United Kingdom, so everyone can dive into the world of music with ease.

This collaboration presents a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts to explore a vast range of diverse, popular, and up-and-coming artists as they browse through the seemingly endless TikTok feed. With just a simple tap of the “add song” button, users can instantly save a song to their Spotify Liked Songs playlist, ensuring that they never miss out on their latest music discoveries.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: How do I access the “add song” button on TikTok?

A: To access the “add song” button on TikTok, make sure that both your TikTok and Spotify apps are updated. Then, set Spotify as your default streaming service in the TikTok app settings.

Q: Can I use this feature if I have a free Spotify account?

A: Yes, this feature is available to both free and paid Spotify users in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Q: Is this integration limited to specific genres of music?

A: No, this integration allows users to save songs from a wide variety of genres, ensuring that all music preferences are catered to.

Q: Can I save multiple songs from TikTok to my Spotify playlist?

A: Absolutely! With the “add song” button, you can save as many songs as you like to your Spotify Liked Songs playlist, making it easy to curate a personalized music collection.