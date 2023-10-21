TikTok’s Grant Program Supports Small Businesses

TikTok, the popular social media platform, has launched a grant program to support small businesses. One of the grant programs is the Creciendo con TikTok Grant, which is a partnership with the Hispanic Heritage Foundation. This grant will award $5,000 cash awards to 40 Latinx small businesses across the country. The program aims to recognize and reward business owners who have demonstrated perseverance, resourcefulness, hard work, and vision in serving their communities. The deadline to apply for this grant is October 23.

Another grant program is the Duke Energy Foundation NKY Small Business Grants. In collaboration with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Duke Energy Foundation will provide grants to local businesses owned women, minorities, and veterans. Eligible businesses can apply for grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000. To qualify, businesses must have 50 employees or fewer and be Duke Energy customers in Boone, Campbell, or Kenton counties. The grants can be used for various purposes such as site adaptability and beautification, technology improvements, and hiring expenses. The deadline to apply for these grants is October 31.

The city of Redmond, Washington, has also launched a grant program called the Redmond Small Business Resiliency Grants. This program aims to support businesses that have faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible businesses located within Redmond ZIP code 98052 can apply for grants of $5,000. To qualify, businesses must be for-profit and have ten or fewer employees or be a sole proprietor. The city plans to award 100 grants through a lottery system, with selected applicants being notified December 1.

The Montana Department of Commerce is offering the Montana STEP Grants, which provide funding to help small businesses in Montana compete in international markets. Eligible Montana exporters can apply for grants of up to $10,000, which can cover up to half of the project costs for export-related activities. This includes trade show exhibition fees, market research, international compliance testing, and foreign language translation. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $30,000 in STEP grants per year.

Maui’s Department of Business, Economic Development, and Tourism is supporting small businesses affected wildfires offering grants to cover the booth fees for participating in this year’s Hawaiian Airlines Made in Maui County Festival. The organization is providing $65,000 in grants to eligible vendors.

In addition to grant opportunities, the article mentions the upcoming Black Entrepreneurs Day, which will award more than $200,000 in grants to Black-owned businesses. The event will take place at the Apollo Theater in New York City and will be livestreamed globally. Although the deadline to apply for grants during this year’s event has passed, it is an annual event with future opportunities for grant awards.

Overall, TikTok’s grant program and these other small business grants present valuable opportunities for businesses to receive financial support and overcome challenges. These grants aim to empower and uplift small businesses, particularly those owned women, minorities, and veterans, providing them with resources to succeed and thrive.

Sources:

– Small Business Trends News, Image: Envato Elements