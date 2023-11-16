TikTok and Meta Challenge EU Rules, Seeking Fair Competition and Choice

TikTok and Meta, the parent company of Facebook, have recently filed legal challenges against new rules set the European Union (EU) to address the dominance of digital giants and promote fair competition in the online marketplace. These rules, known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA), aim to provide consumers with more choice and impose penalties on tech companies that fail to comply.

TikTok, in a recent blog post, expressed its disagreement with being categorized as an online “gatekeeper,” arguing that it should be recognized as a new competitor in the social media landscape. The platform sees itself as challenging established players, rather than being grouped with them. Similarly, Meta has raised concerns about the inclusion of its Marketplace and Messenger services as gateway services under the DMA.

While TikTok asserts that it is a capable challenger to larger social media rivals, Meta does not dispute its designation as a gatekeeper. However, the company believes that Marketplace and Messenger should not have been specifically singled out as core platform services. Both TikTok and Meta are seeking clarification on the legal aspects of the EU’s decision.

These legal challenges highlight the complex nature of regulating the digital marketplace and balancing competition within the industry. The EU’s DMA aims to level the playing field and ensure fair competition giving users more options and holding tech companies accountable. However, differing perspectives and interpretations of the rules raise questions about the extent to which they will achieve their intended goals.

While TikTok and Meta’s challenges seek to address their specific concerns, it is important to note that both companies affirm their commitment to complying with the DMA and working transparently with the European Commission to ensure compliance. The outcomes of these legal challenges will shape the future landscape of digital competition and the regulatory frameworks put in place to govern it.

