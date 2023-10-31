TikTok and LinkedIn: The Social Media Powerhouses Shaping the Future

TikTok and LinkedIn are revolutionizing the social media landscape and are poised to dominate in 2024, according to Semrush’s comprehensive ‘Social Media Trends Report 2024’. With their unique functionalities and growing user bases, both platforms are captivating audiences and providing exciting opportunities for brands and professionals.

TikTok: The King of Short-Form Video

TikTok has taken the world storm, emerging as the premier hub for short-form videos. Boasting over one billion monthly active users, the platform is a powerhouse in social media dominance. Users spend an average of 95 minutes per day on TikTok, highlighting its incredible engagement capacity.

Short-form video content has become the prevailing format in the social media landscape. Although other platforms have incorporated short-form videos, TikTok remains at the forefront of this trend.

TikTok’s unparalleled engagement capacity is a game-changer for brands. As the measure of social media success shifts from follower counts to engagement, brands are leveraging TikTok’s impact. The platform’s upward trajectory is reflected in its high user engagement and retention figures.

TikTok’s success can be attributed, in part, to its emphasis on genuine, unedited content. Users are encouraged to create and share authentic experiences, resonating deeply with consumers. In 2024, user-generated content (UGC) is predicted to play a significant role in TikTok’s continued growth.

TikTok recognizes the need to evolve and expand in the coming years. With a focus on e-commerce, generative AI, and search, the platform aims to maintain its dominance and captivate audiences in new and exciting ways.

LinkedIn: Empowering Professionals and Storytelling

LinkedIn, known as the ultimate platform for professional networking, is set to strengthen its position as the go-to platform for professionals in 2024.

Semrush’s report predicts an increase in B2B influencers on LinkedIn, signaling a shift towards more storytelling and shareable user-generated content. LinkedIn is a vital tool for businesses to connect with industry professionals, offering a vast user base comprising professionals from diverse sectors.

In recent years, LinkedIn has shifted its focus to more intimate storytelling content, including compelling ‘hero’ stories that resonate with users. Furthermore, there has been a rising trend of company CEOs posting engaging content on the platform.

This trend is expected to continue in 2024, with B2B companies leveraging the power of CEOs and executives to drive social media communications. Emphasizing brand humanization and authenticity, LinkedIn aims to foster direct engagement between top executives and potential business partners or clients.

LinkedIn’s algorithm now favors creators with authority and credentials, prioritizing thought leaders over TikTok or Instagram gurus. Industry leaders’ video content will be essential for success on the platform, shaping its future landscape.

As we navigate the social media landscape of 2024, TikTok and LinkedIn stand as titans, revolutionizing the way we engage, connect, and build meaningful relationships online.

FAQs

1. What makes TikTok dominant in the short-form video format?

TikTok’s dominance in the short-form video format is attributed to its extensive user base, with over one billion monthly active users, and the average user spending 95 minutes per day on the platform. This unparalleled engagement capacity sets TikTok apart from its competitors.

2. How is LinkedIn aiming to strengthen its position in 2024?

In 2024, LinkedIn is focusing on becoming the ultimate platform for professional networking. The platform will feature an increase in B2B influencers and a shift towards storytelling and shareable user-generated content. LinkedIn aims to foster direct engagement between top executives and potential business partners or clients.

3. How are brands leveraging TikTok’s engagement capacity?

Brands are prioritizing engagement over follower counts on TikTok, recognizing its immense potential. As users spend significant time on the platform, brands are leveraging TikTok’s impact through genuine, unedited content and user-generated content (UGC). TikTok’s engagement tools allow brands to connect deeply with consumers.

4. Why is LinkedIn becoming more focused on intimate storytelling content?

LinkedIn has shifted towards storytelling content to create a more personal connection with its users. Intimate storytelling, including ‘hero’ stories, allows users to relate to the content and fosters a sense of authenticity. This shift aims to humanize brands and create meaningful connections.

5. How do LinkedIn’s algorithm preferences differ from other platforms?

LinkedIn’s algorithm favors creators with authority and credentials, prioritizing thought leaders over TikTok or Instagram gurus. This emphasis on expertise aligns with LinkedIn’s professional focus, shaping the platform’s future landscape.