The Influence and Controversies of TikTok

TikTok, the popular Chinese social media application, has gained widespread popularity globally, reshaping the way video content is shared. Its influence extends beyond digital spaces, impacting decision-making and social life in various aspects. From religious places to public spaces like restaurants, tourist destinations, and academic premises, TikTok has become a platform for users to create user-generated media.

Initially known as Musical.ly, TikTok was acquired Beijing Bytedance Technology in 2017 and rebranded. With its lipsynced videos and creative features, TikTok has attracted a massive audience, especially among young users. It is predicted to have 834.3 million monthly users worldwide in 2023, with a significant user base in Nepal.

While TikTok promotes creative expression and entertainment, its use has extended beyond its intended purpose. Users are motivated various factors, such as expanding their social network, expressing creativity, seeking fame, or avoiding the fear of missing out (FOMO). However, studies suggest that some users are motivated a voyeuristic desire to access private details and take pleasure in others’ lives. Additionally, TikTok has faced controversies regarding user data privacy and security, leading to lawsuits in multiple countries.

One of the challenges TikTok faces is the handling of hate speech, inappropriate content, threats, cyberbullying, and misinformation. Users often misuse the platform to harm others or exploit personal issues. The pursuit of virality has led to unethical behavior, such as filming without consent or prioritizing capturing incidents instead of offering help. Disturbing trends on TikTok include videos of quarrels, animal cruelty, objectification of children, and filming the suffering of terminally ill patients.

Despite these issues, TikTok has the potential to be a platform for positive impact. It can be used to share health and safety information, promote tourism and online sales, facilitate educational content, and support charitable causes. However, this requires a collective effort from users, TikTok operators, and society as a whole.

Users should adhere to TikTok’s community guidelines and report irrelevant or inappropriate content. TikTok operators need to be proactive in removing and preventing unsuitable content. Ultimately, it is up to users to understand the platform’s true potential and contribute to the well-being of society.

