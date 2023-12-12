New E-commerce Partnership in Indonesia to Impact Shopee’s Market Position

A recent strategic partnership between GoTo and TikTok in Indonesia is expected to put pressure on Shopee, the e-commerce arm of Southeast Asian tech giant Sea Limited, according to analysts. The partnership aims to serve micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises, which make up a significant portion of business merchants in the country. GoTo is a merger between Indonesia’s ride-hailing giant Gojek and the e-commerce platform Tokopedia.

Analysts predict that Shopee may face challenges in maintaining profitability as it competes with the combined forces of GoTo and TikTok. Shopee’s position in the market may be impacted this new collaboration, especially as it is already struggling to stay profitable. Sea’s shares closed 5.33% lower following the announcement.

Under the partnership, TikTok will take a controlling stake of 75.01% in an enlarged Tokopedia entity. The two companies will combine their businesses, and TikTok will invest $1.5 billion into the entity. This move allows TikTok to strengthen its presence in the e-commerce sector, while Shopee will need to develop a clear strategy to compete effectively.

Indonesia, with its 125 million TikTok users, represents a significant market for the social media platform. The ban on e-commerce on social media platforms in October led to TikTok stopping its own e-commerce service, TikTok Shop. The recent partnership with GoTo provides TikTok Shop with full operational control and local allies, making it a formidable competitor.

As competition in the Southeast Asian e-commerce and consumer tech space intensifies, local incumbents like Shopee will need to find innovative ways to differentiate themselves. Shopee will have to identify a winning strategy beyond traditional e-commerce to maintain its market position in the face of growing pressure from competitors like TikTok Shop.

Investors initially reacted negatively to the announcement, causing a decline in GoTo’s shares. However, Morningstar lifted its price target for GoTo, citing reduced cash burn and the potential for reaching profitability earlier than previously expected. The partnership with TikTok positions GoTo to become a more profitable venture in the future.