New Partnership Expands Music Distribution and Discovery on TikTok

TikTok, the popular video-editing app owned China’s ByteDance, has announced an expanded partnership with DistroKid, the world’s largest distributor of independent music. This collaboration aims to provide independent artists with greater opportunities for exposure and music discovery across various platforms.

As part of the deal, music distributed DistroKid will now be available on TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, CapCut, and the platform’s new premium-only social music streaming service, TikTok Music. This expanded availability will allow artists using DistroKid to tap into TikTok’s massive user base of over 1.1 billion monthly active users, further fueling creativity and engagement on the platform.

The partnership between DistroKid and TikTok dates back to 2019 when DistroKid became one of the first distributors to help independent artists upload their music to TikTok. Since then, DistroKid’s artists have gained exposure through TikTok’s Commercial Music Library, which offers a curated catalog of artist-driven music for brands to utilize in their TikTok advertising campaigns without the need for traditional approvals.

Tracy Gardner, TikTok’s global head of label licensing and partnerships, acknowledges the significant role independent music plays in fueling creativity on the platform. She believes that the partnership with DistroKid will not only benefit the TikTok community but also provide a valuable music discovery opportunity for indie artists worldwide.

Philip Kaplan, founder and CEO of DistroKid, highlights TikTok’s status as one of the most powerful music discovery platforms globally. He emphasizes that this expanded partnership will make it easier for millions of musicians to have their music accessible to a wider audience, while also leveraging TikTok’s new music streaming service, which is gradually expanding its availability in multiple countries.

This latest collaboration follows TikTok’s previous partnership with Boomplay, an Africa-focused music streaming and download company. The aim of that partnership was to explore cross-promotion and content discovery through mutual playlists, showcasing trending content from both platforms.

FAQ

1. What is DistroKid?

DistroKid is the world’s largest distributor of independent music, helping independent artists distribute their music to various streaming platforms and gain exposure.

2. What is TikTok’s Commercial Music Library?

TikTok’s Commercial Music Library is a curated catalog of artist-driven music that brands can use in their advertising campaigns on TikTok without seeking traditional approvals.

3. What is CapCut?

CapCut is a video-editing app owned ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. It allows users to edit and enhance their videos with various effects and soundtracks.

4. What is TikTok Music?

TikTok Music is TikTok’s premium-only social music streaming service. It offers a curated selection of music for users to discover and share within the TikTok app.

5. How many monthly active users does TikTok have?

TikTok has over 1.1 billion monthly active users worldwide.

6. Is TikTok Music available in all countries?

TikTok Music is currently live in Indonesia and Brazil, and in beta testing in Australia, Mexico, and Singapore. Its availability is gradually expanding to more countries.

