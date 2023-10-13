Disney and TikTok Partner to Celebrate Disney’s 100th Anniversary

The Walt Disney Company is gearing up for its momentous 100th anniversary on October 16, 2023. In order to make the occasion extra special for Disney fans, the company has joined forces with TikTok to deliver curated content tailored to their tastes.

TikTok recently announced that in honor of Disney’s centennial celebration, a unique designated space within the app will be created. Fans will have the opportunity to watch and create videos accompanied Disney music, participate in daily Disney Trivia, and collect and trade “Character Cards” to earn exclusive profile frames for their accounts.

Nicole Iacopetti, Global Head of Content of TikTok, expressed her excitement about the partnership with Disney, acknowledging its substantial impact on the entertainment industry and families worldwide. This collaboration aims to provide the TikTok community of Disney enthusiasts with unparalleled access to exclusive content and experiences.

This activation will span over four weeks and involve more than 48 Disney handles. It will be available in 24 regions across the globe, encompassing a wide range of content from The Walt Disney Company, including popular franchises such as Pixar, Star Wars, Disney, National Geographic, Marvel, and ESPN.

In addition, TikTok will introduce a dedicated Disney100 playlist featuring beloved songs from classic Disney movies like The Lion King, Cinderella, Toy Story, and High School Musical. This playlist will further enhance the immersive Disney experience for TikTokers.

The collaboration with Disney adds the company to TikTok’s esteemed list of Pulse Premiere publishers. This new feature enables Disney to showcase its advertisements alongside premium sports and entertainment content from Disney on TikTok’s For You feed. Pulse Premiere was introduced in May 2023, offering top publishers the guarantee that their ads will be displayed following suitable TikToks. This innovative ad slot allows brands like NBCU, BuzzFeed, and DotDash to position their ads alongside trusted and reputable publishers.

Furthermore, Pulse Premiere expands on the existing TikTok Pulse, which was launched last year with the aim of connecting brands with relevant communities to drive engagement. Through these initiatives, TikTok continues to provide unique opportunities for brands to interact with its vast user base and foster a deeper connection between content creators, audiences, and advertisers.

Sources:

– The Walt Disney Company

– TikTok Newsroom