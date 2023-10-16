TikTok and Disney Collaborate to Launch Disney100 Hub

TikTok has partnered with Disney to create a new content hub called the Disney100 Hub. This collaboration aims to provide Disney fans with a unique interactive experience within the app. The hub offers a variety of activities such as watching video clips, creating videos with Disney music and effects, playing Disney trivia, and collecting and trading digital character cards.

As part of the partnership, Disney will also become a TikTok Pulse Premiere publisher partner, allowing marketers to run ads in brand-safe slots alongside Disney entertainment and sports content. This new feature will enable brands to stay connected with impactful moments on the platform.

In honor of Disney’s 100th anniversary, the Disney100 Hub will be launched on October 16th. This limited-time activation will be available in 24 regions globally, featuring content from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, ESPN, National Geographic, and Disney Parks.

With over 240 billion views across Disney’s portfolio of brands on TikTok, the platform has become a popular destination for Disney fans to engage and connect with their favorite films, shows, characters, and experiences. Asad Ayaz, Chief Brand Officer of The Walt Disney Company, expressed excitement about the partnership, stating that TikTok has provided a go-to platform for Disney fans.

TikTok celebrates the creativity of Disney’s brands, and the collaboration aims to cater to the more than 150 million followers of Disney-operated TikTok accounts. Disney fans will have the opportunity to celebrate legacy films, Marvel heroes, and newer classics, creating entertaining and insightful videos that make the shared Disney experience on the social media platform unique.

Sources: TikTok Newsroom

Definitions:

– Content Hub: A centralized platform that provides various types of content or resources for a specific audience or purpose.

– Brand-Safe: Refers to content or environments that are deemed suitable and trustworthy for brands to appear alongside without causing harm or damage to their reputation.

– Publisher Partner: A partnership between a platform and a publisher that allows the publisher to distribute or monetize their content on the platform.