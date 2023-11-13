TikTok’s Impact on University Students: A Personal Perspective

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, many university students find themselves caught in a familiar battle. They have an impending assignment deadline, yet their eyes remain glued to their TikTok “For You Page.” They justify their actions, believing that they are simply taking a break. But the question remains: is TikTok a harmless diversion or a detrimental distraction?

With approximately 82% of Loyola Chicago’s 16,000 students frequenting the app, it’s clear that TikTok has established a strong presence among the student population. Its appeal lies in its fast-paced nature and the ease with which users can consume media.

However, when reflecting on the impact of TikTok, the experiences of students reveal a complex picture. Some express frustration at the amount of time the app consumes, hindering their productivity. Soha Meta, a 21-year-old junior at Loyola, laments, “TikTok has made my life worse because it takes up all my time. I see others living their lives, and I feel stuck here doing homework.”

For others, TikTok has had a negative financial impact. Rachel Moore, a 20-year-old sophomore, confesses, “TikTok definitely has a bad impact on my life. I see things on TikTok and then feel the urge to buy them, even if I can’t afford it.”

Yet, there are those who take a more nuanced approach, recognizing both positive and negative aspects of TikTok. Krissy Vates, a 20-year-old sophomore, sees the platform as a way to connect with others who experience the same struggles. She explains, “Through my feed, I can see that others are struggling like me, and it gives me a sense of community. However, it can also be a significant distraction from reality.”

Interestingly, some students find that TikTok reflects their real-world experiences, shaping their moods and perspectives. Kian Jodloksi, a 21-year-old senior, acknowledges the app’s dual nature, stating, “When I’m in a bad mood, TikTok will show me more negative content, but when I’m in a good mood, it will also uplift me.”

Overall, the impact of TikTok on university students cannot be easily categorized as wholly positive or negative. It is a platform that offers a dichotomous experience, affecting individuals in different ways. Therefore, each person must reflect on their own relationship with TikTok and determine its personal impact on their lives.

