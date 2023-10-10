TikTok Announces Partnership with BINGE for All-New TikTok Awards 2023

TikTok has revealed that its highly-anticipated end-of-year awards event, the TikTok Awards, will be returning in 2023 with an exciting new format and a streaming partnership with entertainment streaming service BINGE. The event, which will take place on December 6th at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, will celebrate the most-watched creators, viral trends, and memorable moments from TikTok throughout the year.

The TikTok Awards, presented CeraVe, will feature renowned host Tony Armstrong and media personality Abbie Chatfield, along with TikTok Creator of the Year Kat Clark. The evening will include special music performances, appearances international guests, and more.

This year marks the first collaboration between TikTok and BINGE, as the awards show will be streamed on the entertainment streaming service, expanding the viewership to a wider audience. The partnership will also involve the integration of BINGE talent into the awards show, though specific details have yet to be announced.

BINGE’s Marketing Director, Fiona King, expressed excitement over the partnership, stating that BINGE customers are avid TikTok users who enjoy discussing and sharing their favorite shows. She sees the partnership as an opportunity to showcase the creative and talented TikTok community to BINGE’s growing customer base.

CeraVe’s Senior Brand Manager, Sophie Lacorne, also expressed enthusiasm for the partnership. CeraVe has a dedicated and growing TikTok community and is honored to be part of the inaugural TikTok Awards, recognizing the best TikTok creators in Australia and New Zealand.

TikTok’s Director of Content Programming for Australia and New Zealand, Simon Bates, shared his excitement about the TikTok Awards, emphasizing that the new format will highlight a diverse group of talented creators. The show is set to be filled with amazing performances and surprises.

With the collaboration between TikTok and BINGE, the TikTok Awards 2023 promises to be an unforgettable celebration of TikTok’s Australian creators and their impact on the platform.

Sources:

TikTok announces partnership with Binge for all-new TikTok Awards. (2023, November 1). Retrieved from [URL]

[Shortened source citation]

[Definitions:]