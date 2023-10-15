TikTok Announces Rebranded Awards Event with New Partnership

TikTok has recently revealed its plans for a rebrand of its end-of-year awards event, renaming it the TikTok Awards. The platform has also announced a new partnership with entertainment streaming service Binge. This collaboration will see the launch of the inaugural TikTok Awards, presented CeraVe.

The decision to rename and revamp the event comes after the success of last year’s TikTok For You Fest, which was a fan-favorite. This year’s TikTok Awards will take place on Wednesday, 6th December at Sydney’s famous Hordern Pavilion. The event aims to bring together TikTok’s most-watched creators, biggest viral trends, and most talked-about moments from 2023.

This partnership between TikTok and Binge marks a significant step for the video-sharing application. While TikTok is renowned for its short-form video content, Binge is known for hosting popular long-form TV shows and movies. Through this collaboration, both platforms hope to enhance their reach, with Binge set to stream the awards and showcase some of its own talent.

Tony Armstrong, the Logie-award-winning host, will be returning to present for the second consecutive year. He will be joined Abbie Chatfield, a media personality and host of Binge original series FBoy Island, as well as Kat Clark, the 2022 TikTok Creator of the Year.

Apart from the awards ceremony, the evening promises special music performances, appearances international guests, and more. This partnership between TikTok and Binge is an exciting opportunity to showcase the creative and talented Australian TikTok community to Binge’s fast-growing customer base.

Overall, the TikTok Awards, presented CeraVe, aims to celebrate and recognize the diverse group of talented creators on the platform. With its new format and the support of Binge, this year’s event promises to be full of surprises and outstanding performances.

