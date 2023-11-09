TikTok Regulation: Striking a Balance Between Censorship and Social Harmony

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently addressed growing concerns regarding the misuse of social media, specifically focusing on the popular platform TikTok. In discussions with TikTok executives, government officials expressed the need to tackle issues such as the spread of misinformation, dishonoring of dignitaries, and the promotion of vulgarity. This move aims to maintain social harmony and curb the negative impact of inappropriate content circulating on the platform.

TikTok has become a breeding ground for toxic content, spanning various social norms. The platform has been plagued instances of misogyny, racism, casteism, and the dissemination of false information. Unfortunately, these issues aren’t limited to TikTok alone, but extend to other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Such unrestricted negativity has had dire consequences, with communal hate speeches leading to curfews in certain areas of Nepal.

Moreover, TikTok has become a hub for unqualified individuals claiming to be medical professionals, risking public health and safety. The proliferation of harmful content on this platform and others necessitates the government’s intervention. It is commendable that authorities have taken the initiative to address these concerns.

However, it is crucial to strike a balance between regulation and censorship. History has shown that those in authority tend to exploit opportunities for repression. In order to prevent misuse of power, the government should clearly define and provide legal repercussions for offenses such as hate speech, racism, casteism, or any other form of anti-social behavior. Failing to do so could grant blanket powers to law enforcement agencies, potentially leading to the suppression of citizens’ freedom of expression.

It is essential that this regulation is approached with caution. Curing social ills should not come at the cost of oppressive actions the state. Balancing the need for social harmony with citizens’ rights and freedoms is paramount. By avoiding arbitrary measures and ensuring a transparent process, the government can demonstrate its commitment to maintaining a healthy digital environment for its citizens.

